Citigroup Inc. Has $34.34 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,084. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58.

