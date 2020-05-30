Citigroup Inc. Has $466.12 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4,559.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson makes up approximately 0.4% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.13% of Willis Towers Watson worth $466,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.90. The stock had a trading volume of 885,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,177. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $194.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

