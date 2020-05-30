Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 243.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,818,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Mack Cali Realty worth $39,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,905,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 242,963 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

