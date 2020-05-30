Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,666,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

