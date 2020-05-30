Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,966. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

