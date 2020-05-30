Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $235,611,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

RSG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. 1,802,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

