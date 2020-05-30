Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,060,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.25% of WABCO worth $155,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WABCO by 118.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at $22,005,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE WBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.