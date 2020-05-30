Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of C traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. 35,872,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,171,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

