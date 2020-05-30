Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,358 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 110,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 154,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 35,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $47.91. 35,872,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,171,728. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

