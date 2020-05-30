Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,736,778 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2,214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 774,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $868.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

