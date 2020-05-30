Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,740,378 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,916,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740,378 shares during the period. Stars Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Stars Group worth $301,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stars Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stars Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSG shares. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of TSG stock remained flat at $$27.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

