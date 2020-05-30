Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 795.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,855 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $41,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 762,522 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 625,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $817,787.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 884,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

