Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 266,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Hexcel worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

