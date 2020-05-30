Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $156,296,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,613,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.25.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.12. 570,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,871. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,582 shares of company stock valued at $23,355,921. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

