Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,840. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 590,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

