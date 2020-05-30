Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,279 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,149,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $112,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

