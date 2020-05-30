Citigroup Inc. Sells 198,997 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $263,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.92. 5,747,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,985. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

