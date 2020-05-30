Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,470 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $795.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,231. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $719.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

