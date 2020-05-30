Citigroup Inc. Sells 257,446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.97% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $291,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after acquiring an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.12. 3,221,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

