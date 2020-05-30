Citigroup Inc. Sells 292,781 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Liberty Latin America worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.60. 1,890,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.61. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

