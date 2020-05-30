Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,885 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $176.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.