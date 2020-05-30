Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,346 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Steris worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 9,947.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 720,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.