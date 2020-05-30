Citigroup Inc. Sells 67,160 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Msci worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $328.85. 787,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,197. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.09. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

