Citigroup Inc. Sells 991,587 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,661,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after buying an additional 737,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,988,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX remained flat at $$47.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,500. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARX. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

