Civic Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. Civic has a total market cap of $17.00 million and $12.92 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.02034197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00181902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025607 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Liqui, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKEx, GOPAX, HitBTC, Binance, COSS, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, ABCC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

