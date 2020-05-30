CNA Financial Corp Acquires 124,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 856,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 806,500 shares of company stock worth $13,077,775 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,761,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.