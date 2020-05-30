CNA Financial Corp Acquires 3,412 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

NYSE:PVH traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

