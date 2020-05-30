CNA Financial Corp Acquires 7,293 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHGE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,849,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

