CNA Financial Corp Acquires 85,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 307.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,667 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CTSH traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 6,441,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,895. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

