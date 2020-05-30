CNA Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $89.35. 559,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,988. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,875 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

