CNA Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.