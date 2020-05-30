CNA Financial Corp Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 3.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after buying an additional 87,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,319. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.02. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

