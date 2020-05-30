CNA Financial Corp Boosts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 3.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,628,000 after buying an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,418. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

