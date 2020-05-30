CNA Financial Corp Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,000. SS&C Technologies makes up 4.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,964. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

