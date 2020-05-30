CNA Financial Corp Buys Shares of 16,224 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock worth $283,209,697. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

