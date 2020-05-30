CNA Financial Corp Cuts Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aecom by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after buying an additional 118,003 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Aecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after buying an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,169,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aecom by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,338,000 after buying an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd purchased 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

