CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

American International Group stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 8,762,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,186. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

