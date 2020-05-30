CNA Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 55,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 129,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,924,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,636,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.