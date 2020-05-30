CNA Financial Corp Has $1 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye bought 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,000.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

EQH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,862. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

