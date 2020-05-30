CNA Financial Corp Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 126,532 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,336,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Citigroup lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

