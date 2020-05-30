CNA Financial Corp Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 613.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,497. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

