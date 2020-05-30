CNA Financial Corp Invests $616,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.64. 656,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,427. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

