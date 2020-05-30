CNA Financial Corp Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 0.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,571,794 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.67. 1,600,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

