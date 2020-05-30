CNA Financial Corp Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,574,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 72,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,595. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

