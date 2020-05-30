CNA Financial Corp Makes New $674,000 Investment in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 399,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate Analytics by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after buying an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Clarivate Analytics stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 475,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

