CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.71. 4,083,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.