CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

CGNX traded down $6.30 on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.82. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

