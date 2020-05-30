CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. Ingredion comprises about 2.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.23. 665,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,684. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.