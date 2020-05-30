CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. 277,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,593. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

