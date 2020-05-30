CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,115,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 318,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,241. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $148.49 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

